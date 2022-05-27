Hotels Hope for a Super Staycation Summer

Share Tweet Share Email

Hotels in Bristol are hoping holidaymakers stick to staycations this summer to provide a much-needed post-pandemic boost to their businesses.

There are encouraging signs that the city’s hospitality sector is on the road to recovery but there are still challenging times ahead, which is why hoteliers are hoping families will resist the temptation to travel abroad.



Raphael Herzog, Chair of the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), said:

“Business has been picking up steadily this year, and we’re certainly seeing a welcome improvement in bookings for corporate events.

“But our big ask for this summer is to call on all UK guests to choose to explore the UK, take staycations, and explore this country this summer rather than travel to Europe.

“There are so many wonderful places to discover, and plenty of hotels ready to welcome you.

“Bristol is the perfect base to explore the South West, with so many attractions within very easy reach.

“We know people are relieved that lockdown limitations have been lifted; it has been a very difficult few years for all of us.

“Now we are hoping people will remember that the hospitality industry was hit particularly hard during the pandemic restrictions, and we are hoping that families will choose to enjoy themselves by getting out and about – and will support our businesses and give us the boost we need, too.”

Mr Herzog said he is hoping that the return of popular Bristol events like the Harbour Festival and Balloon Fiesta will further help them.

He added: “But even without these special events, Bristol and the surrounding areas have so much to offer. We are really hoping that this will be a super staycation summer.”