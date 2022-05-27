P&G Professional Reveals the Secrets to Running a Thriving Pub Highlighting What Pub-goer’s Look for Most

Share Tweet Share Email

The top priorities pub-goers look for when choosing the perfect pub are good food (#1), cleanliness (#2) and being dog friendly (#3), according to a new survey commissioned by P&G Professional.

The study of 2,000 adults who visit pubs has revealed their top priorities, which also included a good atmosphere (35 per cent), followed by a garden for the summer (30 per cent), clean bathrooms (29 per cent) and plenty of seating (25 per cent).

More than six in 10 (61 per cent) named the pub as one of their favourite places to socialise, with 49 per cent claiming they laugh more there than anywhere else. But the top turn-off for pub-goers were bathrooms which hadn’t been cleaned properly (53 per cent), dirty tables (49 per cent) and sticky floors or carpet (44 per cent).

P&G Professional is on a mission to help the hospitality sector thrive, by creating cleaning products that deliver value to the pubs and restaurants, meaning they can expect a professional clean the first time.

As part of this mission, P&G Professional have launched the #CommunityOnTap Awards, which aims to celebrate pubs who have found success by placing their businesses at the heart of their local communities. The awards will showcase those who are getting it right, by bringing people together with welcoming spaces, hosting community events and also, prioritising excellent quality and hygiene standards to meet consumer expectations.

Berat Onur, UK and Ireland Sales Lead at P&G Professional commented: “The Great British pub has a special place in the heart of the nation. They come in all shapes and sizes, but they have one thing in common – they all help bring friends, family and the country to come together. The results show just how valued pubs are to the communities they serve. That’s reflected in the findings of the survey, with three-quarters agreeing pubs are a vital centre for communities.”

Further results highlighted the need for getting it right with hygiene and cleanliness.

• When looking at the top turn offs, those surveyed said they were disappointed when there was no loo roll in the toilets (33 per cent) or a sticky bar (28 per cent).

• Nearly a third (31 per cent) of those polled via OnePoll have even walked out of a pub due to poor cleanliness – and more than one in 10 (16 per cent) refused to leave a tip.

• More than a quarter (28 per cent) have resorted to cleaning a dirty table themselves, and 18 per cent have complained to staff.

Berat Onur added: “We know the hospitality sector has had a tough time over the past few years, but so many pubs have been resilient, in finding new ways to bring customers back through the door. High hygiene standards are clearly important for pub-goers and that’s where we can help, with getting it right the first time to impress even the toughest of critics. At P&G Professional, we aim to help businesses thrive. That’s why for the #CommunityOnTap Awards, we want to shine a light on the pubs getting it right, whether that’s with food, staff, atmosphere or cleanliness. We’ll be highlighting what it takes to be a great pub.”

The awards will be judged by Berat Onur, P&G Professional Sales Lead for UK&I, Emma McClarkin the Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association and Stuart Broad, celebrity pub owner.

Stuart Broad, celebrity pub owner and judge of P&G Professional’s #CommunityOnTap Awards commented:

“As a pub owner, I know how important the pub is to British culture. So I wasn’t surprised to see three-quarters of Brits agreeing pubs play a vital role in their communities.

“But owning and managing a pub doesn’t come without its challenges. In order to thrive during these difficult times, it’s crucial to impress your customers first time round and make sure it’s the kind of place they’ll want to return to time and again.”

To nominate your pub for the #CommunityOnTap Awards, for the chance to win P&G Professional Pub of the Year, visit https://communityontap.awardsplatform.com/ and complete the entry form provided. Full terms and conditions can be found on the awards website.