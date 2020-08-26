, How Apps Can Serve The Hospitality Industry In Recovering From Lockdown

The United Kingdom is slowly emerging from lockdown to a rapidly transforming new normal. Across the nation, many businesses are resuming with operations and trading where possible, following the reopening of the hospitality sector on 4th July. However, the way the sector now operates is very different to what we were used to seeing prior to COVID-19.

THE IMPORTANCE OF PAYMENTS IN REOPEN- ING HOSPITALITY

Not only does reopening hospitality help make everyday life more enjoyable for everyone but it helps a large portion of the public get back to work. However, the safety of staff and customers is paramount and should be a core component of recovery plans as businesses get back on their feet.

With that said, payments are playing a vital role in this and we are see- ing payments technology being implemented in new and unique ways to make the hospitality sector as safe as possible. One such technology is app-based commerce, which allows businesses to interact with cus- tomers in ways that minimise physical human contact.We have already seen a huge uptake in this technology, as we increasingly adapt to this new normal.

APPCOMMERCE AS THE WAY FORWARD

Throughout the pandemic, contactless card payments have been emphasised as a useful form of payment for reducing human interaction and contact points from which the virus can be spread – such as PIN pads. Earlier in lockdown, the contactless payment spending limit was increased from £30 to £45 in the UK to reduce the amount of cash being passed around the population.

The UK government is also now encouraging the use of contactless payments in the hospitality sector for the same reasons. However, there is a big part of the solution that the government may have overlooked that can help hospitality businesses meet these guidelines with even greater ease – app-based commerce.