How Tech Can Help Hospitality Through Lockdown and Beyond

With a new national lock- down in place until at least early March, many hospitality operators are wondering when normal operations will return, and how best they can chart a course back towards

‘business as usual’ in the months ahead. Despite a near-constant cycling of restrictions over the last 10 months causing challenges for the sector, there are positive indicators that a post-pandemic recovery is possible. In the periods when restaurants have been allowed to reopen – albeit with capacity controls and restrictions – there has been significant demand from customers for in-venue dining experiences. When going through a lockdown, as is currently the case, those operators who have pivoted quickly towards online ordering and takeaway have fared best.

The watchword for the hospitality sector in 2021 will be flexibility, regardless of how long COVID restrictions and guidelines remain.That flexibility will be increasingly powered by technology as we move beyond the pandemic.The best restaurants have always been nimble in terms of their food and drink offerings, and those owners and head chefs are no stranger to adapting menus and specials around shifting tastes and available supplies. Now, in both the immediate future and from a longer-term perspective, operators need to leverage tech enhance- ments to provide even more flexibility when it comes to their existing services and offerings.

Top of mind for operators today is online ordering and takeaway. Before COVID hit, this accounted for around 10% of a restaurant’s business, but at the height of lockdown in 2020, that number jumped to between 80-90%.With another lockdown in place, the same surge is happening.Those operators who can facilitate online ordering are protecting revenue while collecting valuable data on their customers that can be used to remarket to them down the line. As customers become increasingly comfortable with online ordering, it should be on the minds of all operators as a long-term priority this year and beyond.

Wherever possible, venues must look to imple- ment technology solutions that will facilitate online ordering, collection and delivery services directly, rather than relying extensively, or even exclusively, on third parties. Direct online ordering capabilities ensure that venues can maintain guest relationships, even with those guests who are not comfortable returning to in-venue dining, or who may prefer to dine at home.Whether it’s an app-based solution or ‘click and collect’ via a website, venues must be mindful that a sizeable proportion of business will exist online and off-premise in 2021 and beyond. If they are not there to take advantage or don’t have a system in place that helps them facilitate the capturing and leveraging of data to drive repeat business, competitor operations will do so instead.