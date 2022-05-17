HRC Shortlisted for Major Event Industry Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC), IFE, International Food & Drink Event and IFE Manufacturing have been shortlisted for Best UK Trade Show over 8,000sqm at the prestigious AEO Excellence Awards after joining forces for 2022.

The AEO (Association of Event Organisers) is the leading association for the UK exhibition industry, representing the organisers of trade shows and consumer events across the country. For over 25 years the AEO Awards have been recognising excellence in exhibitions and awarding organisers that go above and beyond for the communities they serve.

Previously taking place on alternate years, HRC, IFE and IFE Manufacturing joined forces for 2022, creating a comprehensive industry event for the food, drink and hospitality sector. Visitors to the combined event had the opportunity to meet with over 1,500 suppliers covering food & drink, hospitality tech, design & decor, professional catering equipment and more, while industry experts across four stages discussed everything from innovations in vegan & plant-based foods to the latest trends in hospitality design and customer experience.

HRC also expanded its offering for 2022 with a new partnership with The Pub Show, showcasing a wide range of suppliers to the pub and bar sector, adding the show’s popular Tap Room feature, introducing the all-new Pub Chef of the Year category to historic chef competition International Salon Culinaire and adding a number of pub-focussed sessions to the show’s packed seminar programme.

HRC Event Manager Ronda Annesley commented: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for Best UK Trade Show over 8,000sqm. Our show teams worked tirelessly to bring these events together for the first time and it’s been fantastic hearing the positive feedback from our exhibitors and visitors and to have these efforts recognised by the AEO Awards judges.”

Sally Goodger, Owner & Landlady of The Bell Inn, commented: “After two years of trade events not taking place due to the pandemic, it was even more informative than ever to be able to see in-person what innovations, new products and ideas have come about since 2020.

“It was great to meet new suppliers and say hello to existing ones face-to-face! We particularly enjoyed trying all the new plant-based products, leaving with an excellent list of ideas of to introduce to our menu.”

The winners of the AEO Awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on 24 June. Stay up to date with the latest news from HRC at hrc.co.uk.