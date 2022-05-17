Pub Creates Carvery Fit for a Queen

Share Tweet Share Email

The Bramley Farm team in Altrincham, part of the dining and carvery brand Farmhouse Inns, has today unveiled a royal throne fit for a British queen and made from classic carvery ingredients.

The throne, consisting of Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and vegetables, was commissioned by Bramley Farm General Managers Juilanne Martin and Donna Piling, as they were keen to share their passion for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their customers in true Farmhouse Inns style.

What’s more, ahead of the Jubilee in June, Farmhouse Inns Bramley Farm is temporarily rebranding to Ma’amhouse Inns until the celebrations are over, with a brand-new royal banner added to the exterior of the pub.

The carvery throne was created by renowned food artist Nathan Wyburn, who uses a range of non-traditional items such as household goods and foodstuffs to create stunning works of art, such as a portrait of HRH Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall back in 2018.

Now, the unique carvery throne forms the first of many Jubilee themed celebrations for Farmhouse Inns, which is known for its outstanding carvery and cake offering, as sites across the UK will be decorated for the four-day bank holiday weekend.



Julianne Martin, General Manager at Bramley Farm, said:

“We’re all so excited about the Platinum Jubilee, and this incredible throne perfectly combines our love of all things royal with Farmhouse Inns’ best-in-class carvery.

“The Jubilee may be a couple of weeks away, but that’s not stopped my team kicking things off early and allowing customers raise a glass (or fork!) to Her Majesty at Bramley Farm.”

Emma Smith, Senior Marketing manager at Farmhouse Inns, said:

“The entire nation is coming together to celebrate the last 70 years of Her Majesties reign, so we wanted to make sure Farmhouse Inns across the UK are the perfect place to celebrate, and enjoy our fantastic carvery at the same time. If you want to celebrate at your local Farmhouse Inns, make sure to book ahead of what’s shaping up to be a busy bank holiday.”