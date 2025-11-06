Huge Support For Shepherd Neame-Sponsored Contemporary Kent Artists

Share Post Share Email

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame sponsored the inaugural Contemporary Kent Artists (CKA) exhibition series, which took place in Whitstable from October 8 to 21.

The event, showcasing original works inspired by the theme “The Love That Lasts Longest” – a line from writer W. Somerset Maugham, who spent part of his childhood in the town – brought together 21 visual artists, 10 poets, and 10 bands, alongside a series of artist talks.

Exhibitions and performances were held across three Whitstable venues – The Boatyard events space at Shepherd Neame’s Duke of Cumberland pub, The Horsebridge Arts Centre, and the Bruce Williams Gallery – attracting strong attendance from art lovers, collectors, and visitors from across the county.

The initiative was the brainchild of Whitstable art enthusiast and events organiser Maxine Russo and her partner James Gilgunn, a Margate-based artist, who felt it was important that Kent artists were represented and promoted on an independent basis. They both share a passion for promoting Kent artists to a wider audience and wanted to help re-establish the recognition of artists across the county.

A highlight of the fortnight was the CKA Award Ceremony, held at The Boatyard. The evening, which featured live music from The Wallis Collection, celebrated the winners of the three exhibition prizes: Liz Atkin who won third prize with the People’s Choice award and second prize from sponsor Contemporary Art Academy for her charcoal seascapes, while Margate artist Shringi Kumari won first prize – the Shepherd Neame Kent Artist Award, presented by Shepherd Neame’s Chief Executive Jonathan Neame. Runners up for the People’s Choice award were collage artist and photographer, Phil Miller and painter and poet Clair Meyrick.

Shringi Kumari said:

“I am deeply grateful to be honoured this way. I take it as a sign to keep challenging boundaries while believing we are tied together in the eternal rhythm of our common breath.”

Maxine Russo said:

“We are very pleased with this first exhibition, expertly hung by artist and curator Alice Herrick, and the engagement that artists had with the theme and the way it has been received. We want to thank the excellent collaborative work CKA has been able to achieve with Bruce Williams’s gallery, Whitstable Artist Forum and East Kent Open Houses, and the numerous bands which have played at The Boatyard.

“We know the judges had a very tough decision and want to thank Dr Mo Throp, Freya Purdue and Mathew Gibson for taking it on. The exhibition has attracted buyers from London and several of our artists have received commissions further enhancing the visibility of Kent artists.

“We are delighted with the continued sponsorship of Shepherd Neame to develop CKA.”

Jonathan Neame, Chief Executive of Shepherd Neame, said:

“It has been a real pleasure to support this exciting new initiative and to see The Duke of Cumberland play such a central role in the event. The exhibition has shone a spotlight on the incredible creative talent we have here in Kent. We’re proud to have been part of it and are confident it will continue to grow.”