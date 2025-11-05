New Publican Takes The Helm At 16th Century Cornish Pub

Share Post Share Email

A new publican has taken on one of Cornwall’s most cherished village pubs, the Polgooth Inn.

Andrew Milburn has worked for St Austell Brewery for over a decade, most recently heading up the Hicks Bar at the company’s visitor centre. This is his first time running a pub in St Austell Brewery’s leased and tenanted estate, as an independent licensee.

Nestled in the Pentewan Valley – between St Austell and Mevagissey – the Polgooth Inn is a 16th century pub and a popular destination for locals, walkers, food lovers and holidaymakers alike. With acres of land, glamping pods and a thriving garden, it has long held a special place in Andrew’s heart.

“My parents-in-law live on the Roseland and whenever we had the opportunity to go to a pub, we used to ask each other where to go; the Polgooth was always at the top of our list as we knew it would always be great,” Andrew said.

“I remember my first visit about ten years ago – standing in the garden, seeing everything growing, the pond, the animals. It was a real ‘wow’ moment. I knew it was something special.”

The opportunity to take on the pub came earlier this year, following 15 successful years under the stewardship of outgoing tenants, Alex and Tanya Williams.

Having started his journey with St Austell Brewery 11 years ago at the Old Success Inn in Sennen, Andrew went on to join the central food team before taking the reins at the brewery’s Hicks Bar and Visitor Centre. Now, he has relocated to The Polgooth with his wife and two young sons and is excited to bring his own flavour to the pub’s food and atmosphere.

Andrew Added: “Being able to run a pub and put a stamp on the food offering is something that means a lot to me. Guests can expect traditional British cuisine, elevated – the kind of dishes that give you that warm, nostalgic feeling and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.”

The Polgooth Inn – which forms part of St Austell Brewery’s 120-strong leased and tenanted pub estate – has four and a half acres of land with pigs, cows, sheep, bee hives, glamping pods, polytunnels, and a herb garden. Andrew plans to hero the produce grown on-site across the Polgooth menu and within the community, continuing traditions such as the annual pumpkin-growing competition. Inside the pub, events like quizzes and live music will remain a staple.

The existing team at the Polgooth has stayed on, and Andrew is looking forward to starting this next chapter with them. “The team here is fantastic, and I’m excited to highlight what they’re already doing so well. Everyone’s open, energised and ready for the future.”