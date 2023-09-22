Hyatt Regency Crowned Winners at the City of Manchester Awards 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The Hyatt Regency Hotel has been crowned winners of the ‘Hotel of the Year’ award at the prestigious City of Manchester Awards 2023, which seeks to showcase the ‘best of the best’ that Manchester has to offer.

The City of Manchester Business Awards (COMBA) were established by Downtown Manchester to acknowledge and celebrate companies and entrepreneurs that have made a successful and significant contribution to economic growth in the city region and since Hyatt took the reins of this hotel in 2020, it has gone from strength to strength to deserve its win in a thriving and hotly competitive hospitality sector.

Assumpta McDonald, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Manchester said: “To successfully launch a new hotel when the pandemic first hit and to get to where we are today just a few years later is a massive achievement and testament to the exemplary standards and commitment our team has upheld since we launched.

“From providing reliable world-class customer service, to our commitment to supporting Greater Manchester’s wider community and charitable organisations, we are proud of our place at the forefront of the North-West hospitality scene and are delighted to be recognized as a winner in these coveted awards.

“Our team takes get pride at every step of the customer journey to ensure guests receive the very best in comfort and the outstanding food and beverage offering and I must take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them.”