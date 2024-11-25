Hydes £3.6M Wirral Pub Receives Prestigious Building Award

Share Post Share Email

North West brewery and pub retailer Hydes is celebrating after its newest pub dining venue, The Harry Beswick, in Heswall, received a prestigious accolade in recognition of its preservation and restoration of the historic building.

The Harry Beswick has been awarded the Heswall Society Outstanding Building Award and presented with a commemorative plaque. The award recognises the brewery’s commitment to preserving and revitalising a historic building that has been an integral part of Heswall for generations.

The former site of Heswall Police Station, The Harry Beswick is named after its local architect known for his Edwardian designs of public buildings. The award celebrates outstanding achievements in sensitive architectural design and preservation of heritage sites in the Heswall area

Located in the heart of Heswall, The Harry Beswick was built incorporating local stone that was once common in the construction of buildings on the Wirral. Originally built in 1911, the building has long been a much-loved local landmark. Through meticulous renovation efforts, Hydes Brewery has succeeded in not only preserving the building’s architectural integrity but also enhancing its appeal and functionality for modern-day patrons.

The Salford-based brewer originally acquired the landmark building on Telegraph Road in 2022 for £1.3million.

Unused for over a decade, Hydes spent over six months transforming the town’s former police station, investing a further £2.3 million into developing the premium pub dining venue. It opened for the first time on 4 November last year and has just celebrated its first anniversary.

Dr Steve Anderson, Chair of the Heswall Society said:

“The Harry Beswick is a shining example of how heritage sites can evolve to meet contemporary needs while respecting their original features. This award serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding historic structures and encouraging their transformation into vibrant spaces that continue to serve the community. By valuing and preserving history, projects like this inspire future generations to engage with and cherish the architectural heritage around them.”

Roy Wilson, general manager of The Harry Beswick, added:

“We’re delighted to have been presented with this award. We have worked hard to establish a strong relationship with the local community since we opened last November and this continues to go from strength to strength. Becoming an integral part of the local community is of great importance to us.

“The Harry Beswick was Hydes’ first property acquisition since 2018 and its first new establishment to open in five years. The response from customers and the local community has been tremendous and we look forward to building on the success of our first year in Heswall.”

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers, said:

“The Harry Beswick was our first new opening for five years and it has most definitely been worth the wait and the investment. We set out to deliver a memorable experience for customers with a quality, contemporary design and feel that is aligned to its former life as a police station, combined with a premium dining and drinking offering. To receive this accolade for our work with the building shows our commitment to the local communities we are a part of.”