Hydes Brewery Powers Ahead With Wave Of Internal Promotions As Hospitality Faces Staffing Pressures

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes is doubling down on its commitment to its employees, following a wave of internal promotions that reflect its long-term investment in staff development and retention.

Hydes’ commitment to internal progression is reflected in the many colleagues who have moved into new roles across the business. Among them is Stephen Jackson, who became business development manager for the brewery’s tenanted estate in 2024. Since joining as a pub general manager in 2015, he has gained experience in operations, training and marketing, including the reopening of The Friendship Inn in Fallowfield during the pandemic, before moving into his current strategic position, based at head office.

Stephen said: “I have been able to build a career here because the business gives people the chance to grow. Every move I have made has been supported by the right training and encouragement. Hydes backs people who want to develop, and that is why so many stay.

“Hydes have been extremely supportive from everything between initially joining as a new general manager, achieving qualifications, furlough and then being open to progression into roles with open conversations and career path planning.

“A decade ago, I never thought I would be in a strategic managerial position but hospitality is not just one role and working for Hydes has enabled me to choose my own direction. Being a pub manager before and working to the high standards that is expected at Hydes means I can use that knowledge and assist my tenants in sales driving ideas, maintaining high service standards and collaborating to find solutions to any issues. I try to support my tenants in the same way that I received support from my peers as I know how much it benefited me.”

This commitment to internal development is evident throughout Hydes’ estate. Former Pack Horse general manager Dave Beswick now oversees operations across twelve pubs, while deputy managers, many of whom began as bar staff, have stepped up at various sites including May Yianni at the Abel Heywood in Manchester city centre and Shaun Riley at the Crown in Cheadle.

Several general managers were also previously assistant managers at several Hydes pubs, including Iain Craig at the Bulls Head in Lymm who has been with Hydes for almost 25 years, Colin Macdonald at the John Millington, Carys Babbage at the Crown Inn, Mel Milligan at the James Watts, and Niamh Kenny at the Plough, among others.

Managing Director Adam Mayers emphasises why retention is such a priority:

“In hospitality, staff turnover can make it extremely hard to deliver the consistency and quality our customers expect. By promoting from within and backing our people, we build stability, safeguard our future, and ensure that our pubs remain places of great service and continuity.

“Hydes’ internal promotion drive demonstrates that, even in a sector still wrestling with very high churn, it’s possible to create career pathways and retain talent.”