New Cheltenham Taproom To Offer Free Pint to the First 100 Customers

To mark the opening of its new Taproom at the former Fire Station in Cheltenham, Mad Dog Brewery Co will be treating the first 100 customers to a free pint on 13 December. Offering 100 per cent natural beer, the family-owned and run business will be opening the historic building from 12 noon.

Famous for serving beer with all UK sourced natural ingredients, patrons can enjoy its core range including Kolsch style lager, Welsh Red Ale, American Pale Ale, Oatmeal Stout and the Brewery’s icon Marmalade IPA.

The taproom will also be dishing up food to purchase, including a range of the finest smoked BBQ meats, lunchtime small plates and Sunday lunches, all freshly prepared to order.

The new venue at St James Square will be Mad Dog Brewery’s fourth opening in four years, with Taprooms already in Cardiff, Brighton and Tunbridge Wells.

Tim Waters, Managing Director at Mad Dog Brewery, said:

“It’s exciting to be opening the doors of our new Cheltenham Taproom in December – it’s important for local businesses, the wider economy and society as a whole that we keep the pub industry alive.

“We believe in providing an inclusive safe haven where everyone is welcome. From families through to a group of friends, anyone who visits Mad Dog Brewery can enjoy a beer and food in peace. It’s about how it makes you feel.”

The Fire Station first opened in 1906. Mad Dog Brewery hopes to bring new life into the beautiful iconic building in the heart of Cheltenham.

Tim added: “Our beer is made with great water from the Brecon Beacons and natural ingredients sourced from the UK – this means it has no artificial additives or preservatives. We also have a core range which is certified as gluten-free.

“We’re delighted to be offering free beer to the first 100 customers on our first day of opening, to showcase the great work our brewers do on a daily basis. They are the beating heart of the business.”