Hydes Ready For Kick-Off Ahead Of Action-Packed Summer With Its Sports Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes is match fit and ready for action ahead of this summer’s exciting sporting programme after investing almost £2m across the sports pubs in its estate.

The family-owned independent business has refurbished many of the popular sports pubs in its estate with addition of new bigger screens, sound systems, lighting and comprehensive broadcast packages to ensure sports fans don’t miss a minute of action this summer.

Events taking place throughout the summer include Euro 2024 which kicks off on 14 June until 14 July, Wimbledon fortnight from 1-14 July, the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris running from 26 July to 11 August, 29 June to 21 July, the Tour de France starts in Italy on 29 June-21 July, England v West Indies Test series 10-30 July, The Open Golf from Royal Troon 17-21 July and The Paralympic Games, which take place from 28 August to 8 September.

One of Hydes’ most popular sports pubs is The Crown Inn, a high street tavern in the bustling village of Cheadle. Offering the best in fine ales, world lagers, great wines and a warm welcome from sports loving manager Caolon Colton and his team, The Crown caters for a wide variety of sporting interests and has a busy live entertainment programme.

Caolon believes sport is the lifeblood of his pub and he’s raring for the summer sports activity to start, after an extremely busy end to the Premier League season.

He says: “Hydes refurbished the pub earlier this year and it proved to be a major drawer for sports fans and customers. We reduced the size of the bar, had a full interior redecoration and installed new larger screens including an outside one, together with a state of the art zoned sound and lighting system that I can control via my phone. The feedback from customers has been fantastic and business has been booming ever since. When sport is on, particularly football, trade can increase by as much as 50% as drinkers get into the spirit of the game.

“We’re anticipating the Crown will be full of football fans throughout the Euros, especially when England kick off against Serbia on Sunday 16 June, which is also Father’s Day! As we have invested in so many screens there’s also something for everyone, so non football fans will not miss out. We also have lots of cricket and grand prix fans who like to visit and enjoy their favourite sport with a drink.”

Managing director of Hydes, Adam Mayers commented:

“The summer boasts a packed programme of sporting events with the highlights being the Euros and the Olympics. With so many additional events also taking place, what better way to enjoy them than in the pub with friends or family, enjoying a few drinks with like-minded fans and a guaranteed great atmosphere.

“At Hydes, we cater for all sporting tastes. It’s not just about football and the Euros, there’s a focus on key sporting events and fixtures such as racing, cricket and boxing. Our investment and refurbishment programme in our sports pubs ensures the best possible experience for customers. We are committed to providing a welcoming, comfortable and safe environment with a great atmosphere that cannot be recreated at home, watching with the best visual and sound quality. Here’s hoping the exciting summer of sport lives up to the hype and gives us plenty to cheer about.”