Greene King Pub Partners Opens Fourth Nest Pub

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise business unit of Greene King, has opened its fourth Nest Pub.

The Friar on St Christopher Road in Colchester, Essex, opened on Friday 31st May.

The pub, previously a Greene King Pub Partners tenanted site, has had a £265,000 investment by Greene King to transform it into a Nest Pub.

The Friar will be operated by Deborah Macklin, who worked at the pub under the previous operator when it was a tenanted site. As a local herself with strong connections to the community, Deborah will run The Friar as a franchisee with the backing and support of Greene King.

Nest Pubs is the second franchise concept from Greene King Pub Partners, following the success of Hive Pubs, the first franchise concept Greene King launched back in 2021, which now operates in over 50 sites.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“The Friar is Nest Pub number four and we’re really pleased to be opening yet another Nest Pub in very quick succession from our previous openings. The whole team in Pub Partners have done a great job keeping up the pace as we continue to open more Nest Pubs.”

Deborah Macklin, Franchisee of The Friar, said:

“I am delighted to become the franchisee of The Friar. Having had experience of running this pub already, operating it as a franchise in partnership with Greene King is perfect for me. With my links to the local community and experience at the pub, I can focus on running a great pub operation knowing I have the full support of Greene King and their expertise right behind me. It’s an exciting new chapter for me and the pub and I can’t wait to get started!”