Imbibe Live Readies To Welcome Back The Drinks Industry This September

The UK’s leading drinks industry event, Imbibe Live, will be returning to London’s Olympia this September. Imbibe Live will run from 13th to 14th September 2021 and will be the first dedicated on- and off-trade event to take place after summer reopening, bringing the industry back together again after a very challenging year.

This year’s event, which will take place in accordance with strict standards of health and safety, will welcome visitors from across the industry, offering the opportunity to discover a wealth of newly launched and unique products and attend insightful seminars from industry leaders. The Imbibe Live team have spoken to brands and industry figures this year to really understand what the drinks community needs. In response, a tailored programme of insightful content will explore the issues that are currently shaping a post-covid world, whilst showcasing some of the best drinks the industry has to offer with the continuation of Imbibe Live’s renowned tastings.

As one of the first in-person events to take place since the Covid-19 pandemic, Imbibe Live will practice all the health and safety guidelines set out by local authorities and the UK Government.

Speaking about the return of the much-loved industry event, Daniel Zanetti, Exhibition Director at Imbibe Live, said: “After an incredibly challenging year, we are really excited to be bringing Imbibe Live and the drinks community back together again. The industry has shown an incredible amount of support for one another during this time and we hope that Imbibe Live provides those working in the trade with real insight and practical support on how to help their businesses grow and thrive once again.

We have some incredible brands taking part this year, with exhibitors coming from all four corners of the globe. These brands stretch across the whole drinks industry – from beer and ciders, to wines and spirits, as well as new categories and products launched in the last 12 months.”

Registration for Imbibe Live is open now. Due to venue capacity, visitors will be asked to attend on either the 13th or the 14th September to allow as many people as possible the opportunity to visit. Visitors are being asked to register as early as possible to secure a place as registration will close before the event takes place and pre-registration is essential.

Anyone who registers, including those who cannot attend the live event due to capacity or travel restrictions, will be able to connect with exhibitors on 20th September and access some of the live theatre content online for up to two weeks afterwards.

For further information visit live.imbibe.com/. To register visit imbibe-2021.reg.buzz/