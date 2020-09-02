, Key Considerations When Overhauling Your Customer Loyalty Scheme

From employees’ perspective, a simple system will be easier to explain to customers, ensuring more people sign up.What’s more, a scheme without complex on-boarding and rules will make it more convenient for customers to claim their rewards, thereby encouraging repeat use.

There are plenty of schemes to choose from. For example, membership programmes can be effective in encouraging customer loyalty. Signing up as a member to a bar, restaurant or café allows customers to enjoy personalised treatment, such as exclusive discounts, dishes and even events, which are not available to non-members.

Alternatively, points-based systems are equally popular.These schemes offer customers the opportunity to collect points for every time they make a purchase at a certain venue.The points all add up to offer rewards; these can range from a complimentary cup of coffee to a bottle of champagne.

Each system has its own merits, and each will naturally be better suited to one hospitality business over another.The key to encouraging cus- tomers to use them, however, lies in how they impact the overall cus- tomer experience.

MEETING THE NEED FOR CONVENIENCE

Of course, the friendliness of staff, quality of produce and ambiance of a venue all remain vital components in encouraging customer loyalty. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that the role of digital cus- tomer loyalty schemes is growing. In fact, a recent study revealed that 59% of 25 to 34 year olds believe their customer experience would be enhanced if brands offered some form of digital loyalty scheme.

Why is this the case? Put simply, digital loyalty schemes are much more convenient for the modern consumer. Rather than using a physical card, which can easily be damaged or lost, or signing up to a generic mailing list, which can result in a torrent of spam; digital schemes can be easily accessed by logging onto a website, or better still, via an app.The rewards are much easier to access and redeem.

Digital loyalty systems, such as apps, also make it far easier for consumers to track their rewards and offers. For example, a loyalty app may provide useful pop-up reminders to users that one more visit to their local coffee shop will mean they are entitled to a free cup of coffee, gently encouraging repeat custom. Such reminders will gradually encourage loyalty without inconveniencing the customer.