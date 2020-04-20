Indian Revealed As Brits Favourite Lockdown Takeaway

Top 10 lockdown takeaways revealed

Soul food – restaurant deliveries helping people to feel less isolated

Following the UK’s lockdown extension until May 7th, a new opinion poll* released today reveals the top 10 most popular takeaways that Brits have been enjoying at home over the last three weeks:

Indian Fish & Chips Chinese Italian Greek Mexican Kebab Turkish Thai Burgers

Research which involved more than 2,000 people nationwide also found that delivery services are helping to combat loneliness, as one-in-six Brits admit that the taste of their takeaway was helping them to feel less isolated while at home.

This is supported by over two thirds of us (71%), who believe that takeaways and deliveries from their local pub or restaurant could be considered an essential service during the pandemic.

As a result of the shift in eating habits enforced by the lockdown, almost half (49%) of people noticed that local establishments had adapted their businesses to offer deliveries. Concern about the survival of local businesses and supporting the livelihood of local people was the primary reason behind orders.

The findings show that Brits do #supportlocal and follows widespread use of the popular hashtag on social media. It was mentioned almost 20,000 times** in the week that saw the lockdown measures extended.

Difficulty finding stock in supermarkets was the second driver for orders. Beyond purchasing takeaway meals and drinks, 15% of people indicated they were keen to show support by purchasing ingredients and groceries direct from their local pub or restaurant.