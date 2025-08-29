Indie Beer Awards Launch Partnership with Guild of Beer Sommeliers

Share Post Share Email

The Indie Beer Awards have announced a new partnership with the Guild of Beer Sommeliers to further improve the standard of judging at their beer competitions across the UK

The Indie Beer Awards, which are organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) and take place across the UK, will be utilising the experience of Accredited Beer Sommeliers from the Guild of Beer Sommeliers as lead judges at the awards moving forwards.

“Becoming a Beer Sommelier is a difficult and incredibly in-depth process and as such those who achieve the qualification are recognised as some of the most experienced and knowledgeable beer tasters in the World. SIBA is delighted to be working with the Guild of Beer Sommeliers to invite their members to be lead judges at our awards across the UK, not only to further improve the quality of judging at our awards but also as a membership benefit of those joining the beer guild.” Neil Walker, Indie Beer Awards spokesperson and Beer Sommelier.

Consisting of nine regional awards and a National final, each regional Indie Beer Awards competition judges a broad range of beer styles, from pale ales and IPAs to porters, stouts and speciality beer styles in three separate competitions – cask, keg, and bottle & can. Gold winners from the awards then go forwards to the National Finals at BeerX in Liverpool, recognised as the leading independent beer awards in the UK.

Paul Nunny, Chair of the The Guild of Beer Sommeliers said “Our goal is to support the beer industry through education, advocacy and promotion of industry initiatives such as the Indie Beer Awards. Judging beer is a skill which Beer Sommeliers are uniquely positioned to add authority and the Indie Beer Awards are vital in highlighting the very best beers from across the UK.

The Beer Sommelier qualification was originally created by the Beer Academy with the support of Institute of Brewing and Distilling and is widely recognised as the leading qualification of its kind in the UK. All Beer Sommeliers must pass a 4 stage examination process, usually taking a year or more, before a final face to face interview which tests their beer knowledge, tasting ability and beer communication skills.

Administered by Cask Marque, The Guild of Beer Sommeliers is a not for profit membership organisation formed in 2024 with a grant from the Brewers Research and Education Fund and currently has over 200 Beer Sommelier members. More information can be found on the website Beer Sommelier.org.uk