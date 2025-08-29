Faversham Hop Festival Returns with Shepherd Neame as Principal Sponsor

Share Post Share Email

Shepherd Neame is once again the principal sponsor of the Faversham Hop Festival, which returns this weekend, Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.

The town, home to its historic brewery, will come alive with music across five stages and in Shepherd Neame’s nine pubs as well as other venues throughout the town, along with a huge range of entertainment and activities for visitors to enjoy.

The main Brewery Stage in Court Street will see acts perform for the crowds from 10.45am on the Saturday and 10am on the Sunday and there will be dancing in the streets as there are parades of dancing and historic vehicles both days.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame will be part of the official opening ceremony at the Market Place Stage on Saturday morning, in his role as High Sheriff of Kent.

Shepherd Neame also has a host of hop-related offerings to top off the festivities, including the chance to win free beer for a year and its popular brewery tours.

It has teamed up again with Herne Bay artist Peter Gander to create a special Hop Spots map to help festivalgoers navigate the many venues and line-ups over the weekend, which will be available at the brewer’s pubs and at its Visitor Centre in Court Street, showing the music stages, venues, and pubs are across the town when more than 70 bands will be performing.

A number of the brewer’s historic vehicles will feature in the morning parades through the town which traditionally open each day of the festival, organised by not-for-profit company Community Heritage Events Ltd., on behalf of Swale Borough Council.

Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “Faversham Hop Festival is a fantastic celebration of our hop heritage in Kent, and Shepherd Neame has been proud to support the event since its inception.

“It provides a fantastic boost to our town, attracting thousands over the weekend – we look forward to playing our part in the celebrations across our pubs and at our brewery.”