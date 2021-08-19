Institute Of Hospitality Shortlisted For HR In Hospitality Award

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality, the only international professional body for current and aspiring leaders and managers in hospitality, has been shortlisted in the Excellence in Promoting Careers category of the 25th HR in Hospitality Awards. Other finalists for the award are the PPHE Hotel Group, The Red Carnation Hotel Collection,

The Grand Brighton, and The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane. The winners will be announced at a live event to be held at the Sofitel St James in London on Friday, 24 September 2021.

The Excellence in Promoting Careers award is designed to recognise teams or individuals that have worked to attract untapped talent, provide development opportunities and promote hospitality as a “Great Place to Work”. According to the judging criteria, nominees should have “built strong links in the education sector (schools, colleges or universities) or worked alongside charities to encourage and inspire people to join the industry.”

The annual HR in Hospitality Awards are organised by HR in Hospitality, the forum for the sector’s Human Resources professionals.

Robert Richardson FIH, chief executive of the Institute of Hospitality, said, “Our whole team is thrilled to be a finalist for such a prestigious award. It’s also quite humbling to be up

against some great friends who we know have done great things to promote careers in hospitality. Just being shortlisted in such good company is terrific recognition for all the hard work our team has done in the past two years, especially during lockdown, to continue to attract people into professional hospitality careers. Fingers crossed just the same!”

Kellie Rixon MBE FIH, chair of the Institute of Hospitality, said, “The Institute aspires to show people what an inclusive and diverse industry hospitality is, and also how our industry has the capacity to equal any other industry in terms of career opportunities and standards of professionalism. We passionately believe in hospitality as a first-choice career.

“At a time when hospitality is on the path to recovery, ferociously competing with other sectors for the best talent, I believe the work we do to develop and promote careers where people can flourish both professionally and personally is more relevant than ever. It’s brilliant to be shortlisted for such a meaningful award.”