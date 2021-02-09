International Food & Drink Event Partners With The Vegan Society To Launch Vegan And Plant-Based Section In 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

International Food & Drink Event (IFE) has announced the addition of a vegan and plant-based food and drink section to the show for its 2022 edition.

The event has partnered with Birmingham-based charity The Vegan Society, to put together a platform for suppliers to showcase products, provide tastings and network with buyers searching for unique, inspiring plant-based and vegan products for their businesses.

The new section reflects IFE’s continued commitment to showcasing the latest topics and trends that matter most to consumers.

Ashwin Ahuja, Founder & CEO at Karma Bites, said: “We are super excited that IFE will be presenting a new vegan & plant-based show section at IFE in 2022. At IFE 2019 we secured listings with Ocado and Planet Organic for our vegan, popped lotus seed snack brand, Karma Bites. With this new dedicated area, I’m certain that 2022 will be even more of a success for us!”

This January, Veganuary reported its highest ever participation numbers, with 582,538 people from over 200 countries and territories taking part.

Ericka Durgahee, Business Development Marketing Manager at The Vegan Society, commented: “The Vegan Society is thrilled to be partnering with IFE in 2022 and we can’t wait to see the new vegan and plant-based section there.

“IFE is the UK’s leading food and drink trade exhibition, and The Vegan Society will be there next March with many of our Vegan Trademark holders. We’ll be helping brands to highlight their vegan product labelling in the ever-growing market. If you’re an existing client of The Vegan Trademark, you can benefit from enhanced promotional opportunities at IFE22, so get in touch with them today.”

IFE Head of Sales Daniel Gray said: “We’re very excited to be working alongside The Vegan Society to further expand the presence of vegan and plant-based food & drink suppliers at IFE.”

Event Manager Nicola Woods added: “Consumers are more aware than ever of the origins of their food and its environmental impact, as fresh ingredients, home-cooking and buying local become more prevalent than ever, and we wanted to reflect that shift on the show floor. As always, the show is striving to respond to consumer trends and to cater for tomorrow’s supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.”

IFE will take place from 28 February to 2 March at ExCeL London. To find out more about visiting or exhibiting IFE in 2022, please visit www.ife.co.uk.