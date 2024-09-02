Introducing Task Manager: Revolutionising Food Safety and Operational Efficiency in Hospitality & Catering Industry

Share Tweet Share Email

NCCO International announces the launch of Task Manager, an innovative food safety task management and temperature monitoring solution designed for the hospitality & catering industry. Task Manager addresses key challenges in food safety, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, making it an essential tool for catering businesses.

“Task Manager is a transformative digital HACCP solution,” said Karl Rose, Managing Director of NCCO International. “Our system not only ensures adherence to food safety regulations but also enhances the quality and safety of the meals served, contributing to a superior customer experience.”

Task Manager assists catering companies in complying with local, state, and federal food safety regulations, significantly reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses. With robust record-keeping and log management capabilities, Task Manager ensures that businesses are always audit-ready, simplifying health inspections and compliance checks.

The system automates temperature monitoring for refrigerators, freezers, and food storage areas, eliminating the need for manual checks and helping maintain safe temperature limits. Task Manager also organizes food safety-related tasks, such as cleaning schedules, equipment maintenance, and staff training, ensuring thorough and efficient operations.

By maintaining consistent monitoring, Task Manager helps preserve the nutritional value and quality of both stored and prepared food. Real-time alerts for temperature deviations allow for quick corrective actions, potentially preventing spoilage and ensuring that customers receive high-quality meals.

For more information about Task Manager, please visit www.ncco.eu or contact David Webster at dwebster@ncco.com