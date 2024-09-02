Mimosa at The Langham Suddenly Closes its Doors

Share Tweet Share Email

Image © Copyright Matt Brown and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence.

Mimosa at The Langham, from French restaurant group Moma, has ceased trading after jus five months.

The restaurant opened following its launch in Paris in 2021, its first international outpost outside of Paris, boasting a menu and interiors infused with Riviera Style, and took over the space which was once occupied by Roux at The Landau.

The news was first broken by Hot Dinners, who reported that any reference to the restaurant had been removed from The Langham’s website.

The project was initially publicized as a partnership between the hotel and chef Jean-Francois Piege, who is executive chef at the two-Michelin-starred Mimosa in Paris. However, references to the chef were dropped close to the restaurant’s launch and it is understood that he is no longer involved in the project.

At the time of the opening, Benjamin Patou, chief executive and founder of MOMA Group, had said: “I am very happy to be opening a restaurant in the Langham.

“I have always loved the hotel and look forward to bringing our finest Riviera cuisine to London with my local partners Khaled Dandachi and Fred Srouchi.”