Is the Ivy Coming to Bournemouth?

Bournemouth may be set for an “injection of positivity” the famous London restaurant the Ivy looks set to open a restaurant in Bournemouth’s former New Look store.

The town has seen some high profile casualties in recent months and councillors have greeted the news as an “injection of positivity”.

Troia (UK) Restaurants has applied to BCP Council for a licence to sell alcohol and play recorded music at “premises to be known as the Ivy” off the Square, with representations invited by April 26 2022.

The famous Ivy Collection is a series of restaurants, brasseries and cafes based on the famous restaurant in London’s West End.

BCP Council’s deputy leader Cllr Phil Broadhead said:

“We have been aware for some time that the Ivy have been looking to open in Bournemouth and have been searching for the right property. It’s brilliant that they’ve now gone public with their plans.

“This is exactly the injection of positivity that our high streets need.

“Our main town centres are evolving from somewhere that you did your weekly shopping to destinations to spend time with friends and family.”

“It is particularly exciting to see this offer come to the Square, which will really help to drive the type of quality environment we’re creating.”

Paul Kinvig, chief operating officer of Bournemouth Town Centre Business Improvement District, said:

“I think it’s a really positive development. It’s good that a premium brand like the Ivy want to come to Bournemouth.

“I think what’s happening in every big town and city is the attraction is becoming as much leisure and hospitality as retail.”