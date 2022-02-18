It was Back to Business at the Source Trade Show!

Share Tweet Share Email

Not only was it back to business, the Source trade show was also back in its normal time slot, in February. When the doors opened, at 9.30am on Wednesday 9th, eager buyers were queuing at the door, keen to find out what’s new, and taste and test the latest products, equipment, and services.

‘Great show, strong attendance from customers, possibly even better than pre Covid levels. We had some excellent conversations which I am sure will lead to strong business partnerships this year’. Jon Bolam. Sales Manager. RD Johns Foodservice Ltd

The hospitality and catering industry has been the sector most hard hit by Covid. With businesses now open properly and looking to make the most of a predicted busy summer season, yet another challenge has arisen, with job vacancies in the hospitality sector rising by more than 700%. The Source trade show provided the latest in services and equipment to help companies streamline their operations and increase efficiency, with everything from ePos systems to waiter robots. Being finally able to network face to face allowed visitors to network and share the lessons learnt during the pandemic, and the knowledge gained.

“We had a really good show, and we’ve got more leads than we can chase up! We had 27 leads for robots from new customers, and about 126 for our catering services. It was an amazing show, and we’ll definitely be back next year, without a shadow of a doubt.” Nick Rowland, QTos Catering.

Hale Events, the show organisers, were delighted to have the show back where it should be, and to be getting back to business as normal.

“We were really pleased to see so many visitors at the show, and so much business being done. We’re looking forward to next year’s show, and bringing even more of the best the South West has to offer to Westpoint again.” Mike Anderson, MD Hale Events. “It was also great to see such innovation, which can help companies build their businesses in 2023, so they are even stronger and more resilient than before.”

Next year’s show takes place on Wednesday 9th & Thursday 10th of February 2023. For more information about the show, to book a stand, or register to attend, please call 01934 733433, follow @sourcefooddrink on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or visit thesourcetradeshow.co.uk/welcome.