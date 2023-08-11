It’s Not Time To Sit Down Yet

Share Tweet Share Email

Well at the end of a busy night it is, and for your hard-working customers it’s essential that they have something welcoming, comfy, and attractive to rest their weary bones. Investing in new seating for your premises during unclear financial times can be a tough decision, but with small new bars, restaurants, cafes, and fast food establishments opening all the time, and with new trends appearing, it might be exactly what you need to either attract a new crowd or keep existing customers. We can either work with you to come up with designs for your seating or take ideas from your interior designer and build your dreams efficiently, effectively, and on time within budget.

Drakes have been providing bars, pubs, restaurants, cafes, clubs, and hotels with high-quality furniture for decades. We employ over 15 joiners, upholsterers, polishers and designers who are capable of installing fixed seating and bespoke joinery, full refurbishments, or simply making bespoke stools for the front of the bar. Our dedicated team are either time-served officially trained craftsmen or externally based professionals.

Got you interested? Let us give you a free quote or ask for professional advice. We are available for a chat Monday – Thursday: 9.00 am > 4.00 pm and Friday: 9.00 am > 12.00 pm on 01422 839 690. If you prefer, email us at sales@askdrake.com, and of course please visit our website www.askdrake.com to see some of our range and past work.

We are also available on Facebook and Instagram, so give us a follow!