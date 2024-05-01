Greene King Invest 40 Million In New Brewery

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King will close its 200-year-old brewery in Bury St Edmunds and open a new £40million facility in its place as part of an ambitious bid to ‘modernise’ and invest in the future of British brewing.

The investment into a new custom-built facility represents a major commitment from Greene King to the future of British brewing and the company’s production of cask ale, alongside its newer premium craft beer brands. It builds on the company’s 200-year history of brewing in Bury St Edmunds since its founding in 1799.

The proposed new brewery forms a key part of the company’s wider transformation programme, as Greene King continues to evolve to meet its customers’ needs. The project is directly in line with the company’s strategic driver of optimising its assets as it seeks to deliver on its strategy to be a modern hospitality business.

Greene King’s new operation will be located next to its new distribution centre and will significantly improve the sustainability of the company’s brewing operations. Per pint, water usage in the brewing process will be reduced by more than 50%, alongside significant improvements in energy efficiency. It will drive Greene King’s progression towards its science-based environmental targets, which includes the company’s aim to be carbon net zero by 2040, as well as reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

Over the last two years, Greene King has invested in a new multi-million-pound distribution centre, adjacent to the proposed site for the new brewery in Bury St Edmunds, as well as over £9 million in its historic Belhaven Brewery in Dunbar, as further evidence of its commitment to brewing in the UK.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive officer at Greene King, said:

“Brewing in Bury St Edmunds is a core part of Greene King’s DNA. This investment represents a further and significant ongoing commitment to our brewing operations in a town which has such a rich and storied connection with our business and with brewing. As we seek to make our operations more sustainable, our new brewery will future proof our ability to brew our much-loved brands, as we create a thriving modern hospitality business.”

Matt Starbuck, managing director Brewing & Brands at Greene King, said:

“We have been brewing in Bury St Edmunds for over 200 years. We are passionate about our craft and the development of this state-of-the-art facility will allow us to maintain brewing at the core of our business going forwards. We are excited by the opportunity that this affords and the chance to invest in innovation and the development of our world-class beer portfolio.”

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, said:

“Greene King is at the heart of our Bury St Edmunds community, and has been for more than two centuries. Building a modern, more sustainable brewery that looks to the future will bring many benefits. It is brilliant to see the company commit to the future of its operations in the town and surrounding areas, supporting hundreds of jobs and maintaining the town’s heritage as a pillar of British brewing.”



Councillor Cliff Waterman, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said:

“Greene King has been an integral part of Bury St. Edmunds for more than 200 years, and it is fantastic to see their continued commitment to the town through the proposal for a state-of-the-art new brewery that will future proof their brewing operations for many years to come.”

Greene King’s brewing operation will continue in its current form at its Westgate Brewery throughout the construction of the new site, which is currently slated for completion in 2027.