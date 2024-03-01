Worle Licensees Celebrate Five-Year Anniversary

Share Tweet Share Email

Passionate licensees and dynamic husband-and-wife duo, Glynn and Lindsey Smith, are celebrating their five year anniversary at the The Old Kings Head in Worle – a popular village pub sitting at the heart of the community and supporting all aspects of local life.

The Old Kings Head is owned community pub company Admiral Taverns, and te pub recently underwent an incredible £133,000 refurbishment to enhance its offering and ensure it can continue to best serve the community’s needs.

The investment included a brand new commercial kitchen for Saturday breakfasts and Sunday roasts, a refreshed bar area and new lighting and décor throughout to refresh the overall look and feel. Outside, the pub boasts new lighting and signage. During the last four years, Glynn and Lindsey completely transformed the multi-levelled garden space which features heated seating pods, decking, two patios, a children’s play area and an outdoor bar complete with a barbeque.

Glynn Smith, licensee at The Old Kings Head in Worle, said: “Running The Old Kings Head over the last five years has been an absolute privilege – we’ve loved every second of it! It’s an extremely special place to us given we took it over from Lindsey’s parents who had been running it since 1988, and we now run it alongside our own family. All we’ve ever wanted to do is continue its legacy and further cement it at the heart of Worle. It’s been an amazing journey so far and we’d like to thank our family, friends, customers and team for all their support. We can’t wait to see what’s to come!”

Since 2019 they have raised almost £15,000 for various local and national charities including the Weston Hospice and Help for Heroes and continue to sponsor, and regularly host, local sports teams.

Most recently, they have registered the pub as a ‘Community Living Room’ to provide those struggling in the cost-of-living crisis with a free, warm, welcoming and non-judgemental space to come together. Furthermore, in the last few weeks Glynn and Lindsey purchased a lifesaving defibrillator to have installed outside the pub for community use.

Since taking over, the licensees have been formally recognised for all their hard work at the pub. This includes being named as a finalist for Admiral Taverns’ Pub of the Year at the 2021 Great British Pub Awards and achieving Somerset County Winner status at the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

David Stallard, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “A huge congratulations to Glynn and Lindsey for reaching their fifth anniversary! Their hard work and commitment to the both the pub and the community is truly incredible. They have created such a special place that welcomes anyone and everyone and it’s a delight to see how much local residents love it. I am confident that the recent refurbishment will give them everything they need to continue thriving and wish I them every success for the future.”