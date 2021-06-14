It’s Time For You To Get Budget Proof

Now, I am an optimist.Those who know me, know that I have a passion for business and generally a positive outlook; especially around the hospitality sector that I’ve spent my working life in. My preset as a founder and entrepreneur is to push for business growth and to seek out opportunities, however there have been occasions over the last year when I shouldn’t have jumped as quickly as I did, consolidation and cost control would have been a better strategy. It’s a tough shout though when you’re pushing for growth. Budgeting though, enables control of costs and as long as you know the costs coming down the track, you can turn dials based on expected revenues.

Right now the future remains uncertain but one thing we do know is there’s going to be an immediate boom for hospitality – we’ve seen it already in the volume of bookings and we’ve been incredibly lucky with sunny (if not chilly) trading.

This boom might be followed by a lull, or further restrictions, or it might just all get back to normal. But whatever the future, the key now is to control costs, maximise margins and make the most of this initial surge of customers.