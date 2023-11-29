Julia Lopez Mp Celebrates ‘Points Of Light Award’ With Charity Founder, Greg Mangham

Share Tweet Share Email

Hornchurch & Upminster MP, Julia Lopez presented to local resident and charity founder, Greg Mangham, his Points of Light certificate after being recognised by the Prime Minister earlier this year for his impressive work helping those facing homelessness find employment in the hospitality industry.

Every weekday since 2014, UK Prime Ministers have awarded outstanding and inspirational volunteers across the UK with a Point of Light award in recognition of their impact in changing lives, communities, and inspiring others to start their own initiatives.

In September this year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recognised Hornchurch resident Greg Mangham with a Points of Light Award for his commitment to helping those facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans into good, secure jobs within the hospitality industry. On Friday, Julia Lopez MP formally presented Greg with his award at the Windmill Pub in Upminster Bridge hosted by Greene King pubs, a partner employer of Greg’s charity, Only A Pavement Away.

After working in the sector for 50 years, Greg and his wife Gill, established Only A Pavement Away in 2018 after noticing a rise in homelessness alongside the growing staffing needs of the hospitality industry. Rather than enjoying the fruits of his labour in retirement, Greg put his contacts to work and brought leading companies within the industry together with charities supporting people at risk of homelessness. Working in partnership with the charitable sector and employers, Only A Pavement Away acts as a conduit to employment through its bespoke free jobs board and training programme.

Only A Pavement Away then supports clients through the job process with detailed assessments of each individual, training courses, interview preparation and providing post-engagement support for a whole year.

Commenting, Greg Mangham, Founder of Only A Pavement Away, said: “Receiving the Points of Light Award is a great accolade for both the team, and everyone involved in helping to make Only A Pavement Away was it is. The ethos and values of the charity mirror those of the industry we work in, when I first started building Only A Pavement Away, people never asked me ‘why should we help’, just ‘how can we help’; it really is incredible to see how the industry is willing to come together to support those who need it most.

“To date we have placed over 430 Members into work, adding over c£12.5 million to the economy. This is in addition to the 1,600 people that we have helped prepare for work with CVs workshops, providing support ahead of interviews and other activity to get people on the road to employment. When Gill and I came up with the idea in 2018, we never envisaged the charity growing so quickly. We owe so much to those who have supported us and especially to the hospitality businesses we work with, this award is really for all of us.”

Julia Lopez, Hornchurch and Upminster MP, said: “I have very much been looking forward to presenting Greg with this richly deserved award. Having a stable job can bring immense value to individuals and the families they support, not just in the form of income, but also from increased social mobility and the dignity that work provides. Greg should be enormously proud that through his efforts he has changed the life chances of over 400 individuals. I am glad that the Prime Minister has recognised the contribution that Greg has made to society, and I hope that Greg will take a moment to reflect on and enjoy in this success.

I would also like to thank Greene King Pubs for their partnering with this fantastic charity and for hosting this event.”