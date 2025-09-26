Julian Smith MP Opens New SIBA Headquarters in Ripon

Share Post Share Email

Rt Hon Sir Julian Smith KCB CBE, Member of Parliament for Skipton and Ripon, officially opened the new Headquarters of the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) in Ripon this week (Wednesday, 24 September).

Julian visited SIBA’s new premises on Dallamires Lane, where he was welcomed by Chief Executive Andy Slee and members of the SIBA team, including North East Regional Director Joe Joyce of Harrogate Brewery. The visit included a tour of the facility, as well as discussions on the future of independent brewing in the UK and key industry concerns ahead of the Budget.

Speaking at the event, Julian said,

“I am grateful to open SIBA’s new office here in Ripon. Independent brewers are a cornerstone of our local and national economy, and I am proud that Ripon is now home to an organisation doing so much to support them. I look forward to seeing SIBA continue to thrive and champion the best of British beer.”

The new office will serve as a hub for SIBA’s operations, bringing together staff and resources to better support its members and industry partners

Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive, welcomed Sir Julian to the new headquarters for the trade association; “Sir Julian has been a keen supporter of our sector for many years. It was great to welcome him to our new office in Ripon and share with him the opportunities and challenges facing Britain’s independent brewing sector. We know we have a friend in Westminster