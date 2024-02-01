Kärcher Professional UK Discount Scheme Helps Hospitality Sector Get Ahead of the Post-Christmas Clear-Up

Share Tweet Share Email

Kärcher Professional UK is helping the hospitality industry get one step ahead of new guest arrivals by eradicating, with ease, the mess caused by Christmas, thanks to their latest offer.

Hotel, restaurant and café staff can get access to all the professional cleaning equipment they need for less as part of the offer, which is aimed at making sure they have everything in place to conduct their first deep clean after the festive season.

Those taking part I the offer will be rewarded for their Kärcher Professional purchases as part of the campaign, which runs until February 29th. They will receive 5% off in return for buying one machine, 10% off for purchasing two machines, and a 15% discount in return for investing in three machines.

As a leading provider of professional cleaning systems to the hospitality sector, Kärcher Professional provides hotel, restaurant and café cleaning teams with industry-focused solutions that deliver results on multiple levels. This includes cleaning systems that are quiet, easy to transport, ergonomically designed and useable in the smallest of spaces. At the same time, they are also economical and designed to last.

James Gordon, Marketing Director at Kärcher Professional UK, said: “While Christmas may be over, clearing up after all of the festivities is very much a key priority for hospitality cleaning teams this time of year.

In order to get ahead and be on the front foot with implementing their cleaning regimes, it’s essential hotels, restaurants and cafés have everything they need to deep clean their facilities efficiently and effectively and make the right first impression with their customers and guests from the outset.”