Kärcher Spotlights 90 Years Of Making A Difference With Nine Community Cleaning Projects

Share Post Share Email

Kärcher is marking its 90th anniversary with a nationwide community initiative to professionally clean at least nine locations across the UK. These give back projects reflect Kärcher’s core values of giving back to local communities and aiming to improve local spaces for all to enjoy – embodying Kärcher’s ethos of making a difference.

The exciting initiative sits as part of a global programme, whereby Kärcher will be delivering an incredible 90 cleaning projects across the globe. As a cleaning provider that has always been focused on making a difference and creating sustainable places where people and businesses can thrive, this give back project is indicative of Kärcher’s ethos as a business.

Marking nine decades of innovation and commitment to creating cleaner environments, the nine cleans will see Kärcher’s expert staff team up with local volunteers in UK towns and cities like Banbury and Bristol. Kärcher will be working with longstanding charity partners and organisations that reflect the company’s commitment to its own local initiatives and wider UK cleaning challenges.

The community cleaning projects include Priors Court, an autism education facility close to Kärcher’s HQ, a beach clean with plastic clean-up company Nurdle, a partnership with Flora Beverley to brighten up alleyways in Bristol with ‘Pollinator Pathways’, and supporting Dogs for Good, a charity that trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities.

Kärcher’s commitment to environmental responsibility is central to its business, which can be seen through its support of key environmental projects such as the beach clean with Nurdle, which took place in April. Kärcher joined Nurdle to remove 11 tonnes of plastic pellets which washed ashore on Lincolnshire’s beaches after a ship collision in the North Sea. Utilising Kärcher’s micro-vac technology and collaborative volunteer efforts, all parties helped recycle the plastic found to contribute to a healthier environment.

Still to come, and closer to Kärcher’s headquarters in Banbury, the team is set to undertake significant cleaning efforts with two established partners: Priors Court and Dogs for Good. Kärcher, who have partnered with Prior’s Court Foundation since 2023, complete one deep clean per quarter on their vast 52 acre estate, alongside charitable hikes and multiple half marathons being carried out by Kärcher colleagues.

With Dogs for Good, Kärcher have been proud ‘Puppy Partners’ since 2023, sponsoring puppies, and supporting with deep cleans of their kennels in Banbury. The 90th anniversary give back project provides another opportunity for Kärcher to strengthen their relationship with Prior’s Court and Dogs for Good.

James Gordon, Marketing Director at Kärcher UK said,

“We are thrilled to celebrate 90 years of making a difference by giving back to those in need and making a tangible difference to communities. These give back projects are at the heart of the Kärcher’s business and testament to the staff’s commitment to sustainability and making local environments cleaner for everyone to enjoy!”

Natalie Norris, Fundraising Manager at Priors Court, commented,

“We can’t thank Karcher enough for everything they have done for Prior’s Court and the autistic young people who live and learn here over the past 2 years. Karcher has helped to transform numerous areas of the site including the multi-sensory building, swimming pool, play equipment and young people’s homes with their deep cleans making them safer and more enjoyable for young people aiding both their development and fun!”

“Team members from Karcher have also raised money which has helped to build a Performing Arts Centre onsite, fund events on and offsite, and pay for vital equipment. In addition, Karcher has sponsored our annual staff awards, meaning the hard-working staff can be truly recognised and rewarded. Prior’s Court wouldn’t be the place it is today if it wasn’t for Karcher’s support and we can’t thank them enough for the difference they are making to the lives of autistic young people with complex needs.”