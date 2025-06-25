Over 90% Of Hospitality Operators Cite Rising Costs As Top Challenge, New Survey Reveals

Share Post Share Email

A recent survey by HEINEKEN UK’s digital platform eazle tools® has highlighted the mounting pressure on UK hospitality businesses, with rising costs identified as the most common concern in over 90% of responses.

The findings, which are gathered from pubs, restaurants, cafés, bars, and other operators, also shed light on other major pain points, including time and admin burdens (32%), staffing and recruitment struggles (47%), and the ongoing need to attract new customers in a highly competitive market (53%).

When asked what tools would help them most, operators called for practical resources to reduce time and cost pressures. The most requested additions were customisable post and social media templates (58%), more financial tools such as a break-even calculator (42%) and stock/ordering tools (42%).

Launched in May, the full suite of eazle tools® is free to access and built specifically for hospitality operators looking to save time, cut costs and run more profitable businesses. The survey was launched as part of a feedback campaign which looks to further develop the platform, taking these considerations into account for future users.

The current tools include:

A marketing calendar, which offers expert advice, prompts to improve footfall and internal task trackers for teams

A GP calculator, to help operators get the right value for their ranges and services and to help improve profitability

Staff resourcing advice, to help publicans manage teams with confidence

Wil Rice, On-Trade Director at HEINEKEN UK, said:

“It’s clear what operators need to succeed, which is why we’re committed to supporting them in practical ways. That’s exactly why we launched eazle tools®, in May, to provide a free, go-to resource designed to help drive footfall and increase profitability.