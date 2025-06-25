England’s First Women’s Euros Match To Generate £32m For The Hospitality Sector

Share Post Share Email

UK consumers are forecast to spend £31.9m at hospitality venues as they watch England’s first match against France in the Women’s Euros tournament, a new report reveals.

The Women’s UEFA Euro 2025 Spending Report by VoucherCodes.co.uk finds that over the Group Stage of the Women’s Euros tournament, the hospitality sector will enjoy a £101.4m boost from football fans.

With 3.1m consumers planning to visit a hospitality venue for at least one of the Group Stage matches, food sales are expected to reach £40.5m. Pints of beer and cider are expected to be particularly popular across the whole tournament, with £60.9m worth of drinks forecast to be purchased over the Group Stage alone.

Across the whole tournament UK consumers are predicted to spend £258.3m at pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues, with 7m people expected to walk through the doors.

England v France (Sat 5th July)

For England’s debut match against France, excitement is set to be high and this is reflected in spending with the hospitality sector expected to see a generous £31.9m boost – more than any other Group Stage.

The spend is made up of £12.2m worth of food purchases and £19.7m worth of drink purchases, as fans stay well fed and hydrated during the game.

As the Women’s Euros is a more family friendly tournament than the Men’s Euros, hospitality spend will be more modest than retail spend (£98.7m). This is also reflected in viewership figures with 2.3m set to watch from a hospitality venue versus 4.8m planning to watch from home.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments: “England’s first match against France will encourage a flurry of hospitality spending, with excitement and an 8pm prime-time Saturday fixture encouraging consumers to head to their local pubs and bars.

“With hospitality venues across the country competing for customers, if you’re showing the Euros Matches you should consider offering some enticing deals to nudge fans to spend with you. Giving customers a generous discount or freebie early in the tournament could lead to lasting loyalty across all the games.”