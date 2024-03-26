It’s Raining Pints! Greene King’s Free Drink Giveaway Is Now Live

Share Tweet Share Email

Brits were able to grab one of 100,000 free pints at their local Greene King pub in celebration of rain falling which fell yesterday (March 25)

The offer went live for 24 hours from 11am on 25th March, and customers can choose one free drink from a range of options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks.

All pub goers must do to quench their thirst is head to a local participating Greene King pub and say the key words “it rains, we pour” when ordering.

The pub company and brewer’s biggest ever round was triggered at 08:00 am today, after much anticipation the official Greene King Rain Drop Detector was set off, meaning the nation can head to their local pub and enjoy a free pint.

The nine-foot-tall pint glass shaped detector situated at Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester city centre, lit up triggering the launch of the offer across the country, as the first drops of rain fell on the city.

The giveaway follows new national research revealing Manchester is the UK’s wettest city, with over one in five of the nation claiming it’s the place that rains the most in the entire country.

Despite over eight in ten Brits (81%) believing rain is quintessentially British, almost three quarters (74%) claim that it puts them off going out and socialising, showing a clear relationship between the weather and social activities.



Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Now it’s officially raining, we’re pouring 100,000 free pints across our Greene King pubs nationwide in our biggest ever giveaway to celebrate rather than commiserate the rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather

“At Greene King, we are proud of being the nation’s go-to place to eat, drink, and relax with your family, friends, and colleagues. We have something for everyone, so as we can’t control the weather, we can make up for it by offering this free pint giveaway up and down the country – meaning a Good Time is (Almost) Guaranteed. We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs today to enjoy our biggest ever round of free drinks.”