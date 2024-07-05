Keeping Your Cool

Share Tweet Share Email

The importance of temperature controlled storage is understood by most within the hospitality and catering sectors, yet it is surprisingly often overlooked when making plans for outdoor events.

IceBox Refrigerated Trailers provides the perfect solution in such cases by means of our fleet of chiller and freezer trailers. Operating one of the largest fleets in the country, we’re in the perfect position to help you keep your cool when all around is hotting up! Our fleet ranges from midi chillers to extra large freezers with storage capacities ranging from approx 6 to approx 12 cubic metres and covering temperature ranges between -20c and + 10c. The ideal mobile temperature controlled storage solution!

Power

Our trailers are powered by either 16a single phase supply or 240v / 13a from a standard wall socket. Units may be powered by a standalone generator providing maximum locational flexibility. In addition, internally they can be set up to meet each client’s specific requirements by means of 3-Tier food safe shelving being fitted to one or both sides.

Set-up

We’re at your service! Simply tell us where the trailer is required to be situated and we’ll do the rest. Our experienced Field Agents will deliver the trailer(s) to site and place the trailer where you require it. We will set it to the required temperature and get it running. All cables and adaptors are provided by IceBox so you needn’t worry – we have it covered!

Security

The trailer will be secured in-situ by means of our security devices. The entry doors are lockable and we leave you the key to ensure that you can secure your goods inside the trailer in the knowledge that they’re safe and secure.

Working In Partnership

We have worked in partnership with many of our Hospitality and Catering clients over the years; acting as their ‘go to’ supplier in cases where:

• ad-hoc additional outdoor temperature controlled storage is required

• managing peak period excess refrigerated storage requirements

• refrigeration support is required as part of the Client’s kitchen equipment scheduled maintenance

Rapid Response™

Even the best maintained equipment can suffer mechanical issues and, when it does, the knock on effect can be devastating for a busy commercial kitchen.

This is where our Rapid Response™ programme comes in. One call to IceBox and we’ll have one of our fleet of latest model refrigerated trailers delivered and commissioned within a few hours, ensuring business continuity and safeguarding valuable stock.

For more information on how IceBox UK can help you keep your cool, call us on 0333 6000 800 or email hq@iceboxuk.com