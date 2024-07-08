New PM Keir Starmer Addresses Hot Industry Topics with Global Brands Ltd

Share Tweet Share Email

Independent drinks company, Global Brands Ltd, welcomed the new Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, to its Clay Cross distribution centre just before the General Election, providing the £82m turnover firm the chance to question the Labour leader on several key issues affecting UK businesses and the wider drinks industry.

One of the critical issues discussed was how the hospitality sector’s challenges disproportionate VAT and Duty rates, compared to other European countries.

In response to questioning, Sir Keir Starmer emphasised the need to look at business rates on the high street, suggesting planned reductions to support businesses and making high streets safer to encourage public patronage.

Steve Perez, Founder and Chairman of Global Brands, commented on the significance of the visit: “It was great to welcome Sir Keir Starmer, to highlight the success of British businesses and be able to raise our concerns directly. This open dialogue is essential for ensuring that the needs of businesses like ours are understood and addressed.”

The Q&A with Sir Keir Starmer proved a crucial moment to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing millions of voters as they take to the polls today.

Steve continued: “We extend our thanks to Keir Starmer and his team for their visit and the engaging discussions. This interaction underscores the importance of continuous dialogue between business leaders and policymakers – we welcome future policymakers from either leading political party, to visit us in Chesterfield and discuss these issues in more detail.”

Global Brands was recently honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade – considered the most prestigious award for UK businesses. As one of just 252 UK organisations recognised this year, the award follows impressive growth, with export sales up by 105% and turnover increasing by 54% year-over-year.

For more information about Global Brands and its work in the hospitality sector, visit https://globalbrands.co.uk/about/