Kent Licensees Ordered To Pay Over £10,000 For Illegally Screening Sky Sports

Three licensees from the same pub have been convicted of illegally screening live football.Mr. Jared Macdonnchadha, Mr. Richard Rodal and Ms. Karen Turner of the Red Bull were convicted in their absence of three offences each of dishonest reception of a television transmission, in this case, Sky televised football matches, with the intent to avoid payment of the applicable charge. Sky Sports is only available to licensed premises in the UK via a commercial viewing agreement from Sky Business.

Ms. Karen Turner, the Premises Licence Holder and the Designated Premises Supervisor of the Red Bull was fined £2,500 on the first offence with no separate penalty on the other two offences. In addition, she was ordered to pay costs of £936.76 and a £170 Victim Surcharge, totalling £3,606.76.

Mr. Jared Macdonnchadha, the personal and business partner of Ms. Karen Turner was fined £2,500 on the first offence with no separate penalty on the other two offences. In addition, he was ordered to pay costs of £936.76 and a £170 Victim Surcharge, totalling £3,606.76.

Mr. Richard Rodal, the manager of the Red Bull was fined £2,500 on the first offence with no separate penalty on the other two offences. In addition, he was ordered to pay costs of £936.76 and a £170 Victim Surcharge, totalling £3,606.76.

The grand total of fines and costs awarded in this case totals £10,820.28.

FACT brought the criminal prosecution on Friday 13th September at Maidstone Magistrates Court against the licensee for showing Sky Sports to customers without having valid commercial viewing agreements in place. Licensees that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk similar action or even a criminal prosecution.

Stephen Gerrard, FACT’s Prosecuting Manager said “Our aim is to help create an effective deterrent to publicans who endeavour to fraudulently show Sky content on their premises and FACT will continue to protect the intellectual property rights of its clients by pursuing those who continue to break the law”.

George Lawson, head of commercial piracy at Sky, added: “It’s important to us that businesses are aware of the consequences of showing Sky Sports illegally – it is a serious issue that is damaging to the pub industry, and those licensees who choose to televise content in this way should be aware that they are at high risk of being caught and face substantial penalties.

We actively visit thousands of pubs every season to monitor the games they are showing and continue to support FACT’s work to protect hardworking Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity”.