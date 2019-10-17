King’s Head Crowned In Annual Pub Awards

Winner of the Tastiest Food and Drink pub, The King’s Head in Bawburgh has also been crowned as the overall winner of South Norfolk Community Pub of The Year 2019, collecting £500 to pay towards a community event at the pub.

As part of its close association with South Norfolk District Council, Terry Stork, Pub is The Hub’s East Anglian advisor, takes part in choosing the winner of the annual pub competition.

Pub customers in the county are asked to vote for their favourite pub across four categories and the finalists are scrutinised by a touring panel of judges to pick the outright winner. The judging team visits the finalists, looking at the pubs’ trading areas, kitchens and cellars, and they talk to the licensees about how they make a difference in their respective neighbourhoods.

Anton Wimmer’s family took over the running of the King’s Head more than 36 years ago and the pub is renowned for good food and service serving local real ales. Proudly boasting a four-gold-star AA rating for their accommodation; two AA rosettes rating for the food; a Tripadviser Certificate of Excellence and a Good Beer’s Guide listing, the pub is also the social hub of the village, raising money for the church repairs and restoration and helping with the village fete.

Martin Wilby, Councillor for South Norfolk District Council said: “Our annual competition is about promoting and working with the great pubs that we have in South Norfolk. It emphasises the valuable contribution they make within their communities and their work in attracting visitors to our county and boosting our local economy.”

Terry Stork from Pub is The Hub added: “South Norfolk District Council should be congratulated for running this inspired competition that showcases great licensees and the fantastic work they do for their respective communities.”

The 2019 winners in the four categories are: The White Lion, Wheatacre for Outstanding Customer Focus; The Countryman, Tasburgh for Best Customer Service; The Fighting Cocks, Winfarthing for Most Family Friendly; and The King’s Head, Bawburgh for Tastiest Food and Drink.

The three runner-up finalists will receive a free live theatre show of their choice from Pub is The Hub partner, Creative Arts East, bringing exceptional live theatre events to new pub audiences.