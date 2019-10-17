Get In The Spirit Of Halloween With These Haunted Local

CAMRA has revealed 10 spine-tingling haunted pubs to visit this month to help get you in the spirit of Halloween.
From ghostly tales of headless coachmen to spectral figures and cursed paintings, these pubs are sure to intrigue even the staunchest non-believer and come recommended directly from CAMRA members across the country.
Many on the list can also be found in this 2020 Good Beer Guide, so rest assured you will find a good pint to sip in between ghost tales!
The list forms part of the Love Pubs, Join CAMRA campaign which will see individual pub recommendations released each month to encourage more beer-drinkers and pub-goers to support the cause.
The full descriptions and images are available to view at https://www.camra.org.uk/pubs/learn-more/love-pubs-join-camra/haunted-locals/
Recommendations include:
- Ye Hole in Ye Wall* (Merseyside) – one of Liverpool’s oldest public houses built on an old Quaker burial site and boasting at least two spooks.
- Three Daws* (Kent) – situated by the River Thames, it was once a haven for smugglers. There are many tales of strange occurrences in this old, rambling building.
- Molesworth Arms Hotel (Cornwall) – at midnight on New Year’s Eve a coach is said to be driven into the courtyard by a headless coachman.
- Nag’s Head* (Shropshire) – featured in the Shrewsbury Ghost Trail, it houses a creepy and supposedly cursed painting on the back of a cupboard door in one of its storerooms.
- Prince of Wales* (Glamorgan) – this inn dates back to the 15th century and is thought to be one of the most haunted pubs in Wales with phantom music, ghostly footsteps and even a spectre that smells like rotten fish!
- Old George (Tyne & Wear) – a number of eerie encounters have been reported over the years in this historic pub, including a figure in a chair, ghostly orbs, whispering and footsteps in empty rooms and alarms being tripped with no explanation.
- Viaduct Tavern (Greater London) – built on the cells of an old remand prison, most of the paranormal activity takes place in the cellars, with staff being locked in, weird noises and objects thrown around.
- Ma Cameron’s* (Aberdeen & Grampian) – poltergeist activity reportedly occurs as well as ghostly voices, footsteps and knocking. Known as Bill, Ma’s ghost is certainly an active one and has even turned on a beer tap before!
- Brewery Shades* (Sussex) – this pub offers a huge range of ales and ciders as well as two active ghosts. The haunted upstairs room is even available for meetings – if you’re brave enough.
- Devil’s Stone Inn (Devon) – taking its name from an ancient local tradition whereby villagers turn over the nearby Devil’s Stone to ward off evil spirits, this 17th-century former farmhouse is said to be one of the most haunted in Britain.