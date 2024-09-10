Lake District Spa First In Cumbria And North West To Win ‘Five Bubble Luxury’ Status

Share Tweet Share Email

A spa hotel resort on the shores of Windermere is the first in Cumbria and North West England to be awarded a nationally recognised accolade for the provision and excellence of its spa services.

Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa has attained the prestigious ‘Five Bubble Luxury’ standard, the highest rating from the Good Spa Guide.

It is the equivalent of a 5-star hotel accreditation in terms of excellence in the spa industry and puts the English Lakes Hotels venue amongst the best spas in the UK.

Inspectors examined the standards of spa facilities and services in fine detail, as well as judging the performance of the spa team, venue cleanliness, accessibility, restaurant and dining facilities and stand-out features.

The Low Wood Bay spa team achieved an overall score of 98% in the adjudication process, making the hotel one of a select band of only 20 spa venues in England to achieve the top Five Bubble Luxury status.

It also achieved a 100% score for both fitness and sports facilities and sustainability, thanks in part to its on-site watersports centre and the use of hydropower to generate a significant part of its own electricity.

English Lakes Hotels Group Operations Director Michael Kay explains:

“The criteria to qualify for one of the industry’s highest accreditations is both extensive and demanding, but it accurately reflects our standing amongst other world class resorts and spas.

“The accolade is a credit to the efforts of all of our teams, not just over the two-day assessment, but over months and years of aspiring to be the best and to offer our guests and clients the ultimate in spa and wellbeing experiences.”