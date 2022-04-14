Lakeland Dairies’ Reimagine Colcannon Chef Competition Extended, Offering Winner £1000 Amazon Gift Card Prize

Share Tweet Share Email

The Lakeland Dairies Colcannon Competition has been extended until the end of April.

The competition encourages chefs to create a modern twist on Colcannon and simply post an image of their creation and a brief description of the dish on the Lakeland Dairies website.

One lucky chef will win an amazing £1000 amazon gift card.

Celebrating Lakeland Dairies Irish provenance, Chefs are being encouraged to present their idea of Colcannon and explore Lakeland Dairies range of high-quality professional dairy products; Lakeland Dairies Real Dairy Whipping Creams, Pure Irish Butters or Millac Gold Cream Alternatives for a deliciously creamy finish.

Jean Cattanach, marketing controller at Lakeland Dairies says: “We have been amazed at the level of entries to date but there have been a number of calls for more time, due to the recent pandemic, so we have decided that we will keep the competition running until the end of April. There is still a chance to enter and win this wonderful prize.”

To help inspire ideas, Lakeland Dairies have created a free Reimagining Colcannon Inspiration Guide, simply download a copy here: https://bit.ly/3uBbShR

Judged by Lakeland Dairies and the Craft Guild of Chefs, the competition will consider the creativity and visual appearance of the Colcannon dishes entered.

So, get creative and reimagine Colcannon for a chance to win!