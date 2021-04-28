Last Chance To Register For Springboard’s Virtual Race To Nicaragua

Share Tweet Share Email

UK charity, Springboard, dedicated to supporting unemployed people improve their career potential in the hospitality sector, is calling on industry professionals to dust off their walking boots and register to take part in its virtual race to Nicaragua before the final deadline on Friday 30th April.

The charity is on the hunt for intrepid adventurers from across the UK who are willing to walk, run, cycle or push the 5,300 miles to Nicaragua, as a team, before 31st May.

Springboard UK launched its virtual race earlier this year after postponing its 2020 trek to Nicaragua, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual trek, which has previously taken participants to destinations including Nepal, Vietnam and Borneo, has raised several thousand pounds for Springboard, whilst also supporting local community projects as part of each expedition.

This year’s virtual race is being supported by platinum sponsors CH&Co, Nestlé and Lamb Weston.

Amy-Jane Cahalane, Marketing & Events Partner at Springboard UK, said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the response we’ve had to our virtual race so far. We certainly weren’t going to let COVID-19 get in the way of our fundraising efforts, and it’s heart-warming to see so many fantastic organisations and individuals from the hospitality sector rally behind us and help us to raise vital funds for Springboard, including over 25 sponsors.

“With 30-35 members per team, if you don’t have enough members to start a team, individuals can also sign up and be placed in a team with space. The challenge can be broken down to 177 miles per person with a team of 30 on board – that’s just six miles per day. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support the hospitality industry, get fit and have a lot of fun along the way.”

Participating teams will be able to track their progress and collective miles covered using the My Virtual Mission platform.

Registration is £10 per person, which includes a goody bag, an official virtual race t-shirt and the opportunity to earn prizes throughout the month. Each team has pledged to raise £3,000 for Springboard as part of the challenge. Participants can register viawww.springboard.uk.net/race.

If you are signing up as an individual, just write ‘assign a team’ in the team name box.