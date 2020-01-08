Last Few Days To Vote For Your Sussex Food & Drink Heroes

Over 12,000 votes have already been counted for the Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020 Finalists, which is seeking the best food and drink producers, farmers, butchers and places serving and selling local produce. With just a few days left, organisers are urging people to vote for their favourites by midnight on 18 January 2020 at www.sussexfoodawards.biz.

Said Paula Seager, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, who runs the awards, “We are absolutely thrilled to see so many people voting and giving our superb food and drink producers in the region the recognition that they deserve, which is what these awards are all about.

“Businesses from across the county have made it onto the list including 31 from West Sussex, 19 from East Sussex and seven from Brighton & Hove. Please do go online and vote for your favourites to win, it’s really quick and easy and could make all the difference.

“The competition is incredibly tight again this year and we would love to beat our record number of votes from last year. The results of the public vote are so important and will help our expert judges to select the top three Grand Finalists 2020 in each category, who will be announced in March.”

Residents of Sussex have an outstanding choice of where they choose to dine out from Michelin star restaurants, country pubs, elegant fine dining and trendy cafés, all of which are reflected in the finalist line up in this year’s Sussex Eating Experience of the Year category.

The Sussex Drink Producer category not only offers some of the county’s, but the country’s very best wine producers, brewers, non-alcoholic drink producers and specialist gin and spirit makers so make sure your favourite Sussex tipple makes it through to the final round.

The final top six young chefs will participate in a Masterchef-style cook off in March 2020 at the Gallery at the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College. Nationally acclaimed chef, Matt Gillan from Heritage will head up the panel of judges which includes fellow Michelin star chefs George Blogg from Gravetye Manor near East Grinstead and Tristan Mason from Restaurant Tristan in Horsham, along with sponsor and former restaurateur, Adrian Burr from Blakes Foods.

As well as earning the huge respect and recognition that these awards now carry, Grand Finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on 29 April 2020 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, where the winners will be revealed and over 300 guests will enjoy a seven-course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.

Vote for your favourite now by visiting www.sussexfoodawards.biz