Learn How To Taste Cider With The Campaign For Real Ale

CAMRA has published two new pieces of cider-focused content as part of its new Learn & Discover offering: a video guide on how to taste cider by cider writer James Finch, and an article revealing the story of women and cider by Cath Potter.

Freely available, this content aims to help beer and cider lovers learn more about their favourite drink while pubs remain closed across the UK.

It forms part of CAMRA’s wider Learn & Discover offering, which has commissioned well-respected and high-profile authors to develop educational materials for its membership. ‘Beginner’ content is free for anyone to access, while ‘enthusiast’ and ‘connoisseur’ content is behind a membership paywall. All new audio, video and text content provides free introductory access to encourage visitors to try out the platform and then join the Campaign for £26/year.

New articles, videos, and audio pieces include:

An introduction to cider tasting by James Finch: https://camra.org.uk/learn-discover/the-basics/introduction-to-tasting-cider/ (freely available)

The revealing story of women and cider by Cath Potter: https://camra.org.uk/learn-discover/the-basics/women-in-cider/ (freely available)

What’s in your glass: Hops – an audio tutorial from beer writer of the year Emma Inch: https://camra.org.uk/learn-discover/learn-more/learn-more-about-beer/whats-in-your-glass-hops/ (member-only content)

The first instalment of the ‘Beer Dictionary’ by Channel 4’s Beer Expert Mark Dredge: https://camra.org.uk/learn-discover/learn-more/learn-more-about-beer/a-beer-dictionary/ (member-only content)

To access member-only content, CAMRA members simply need to sign in at the top of the webpage with their membership number and password or join for £26/year. A CAMRA membership helps CAMRA’s campaigning efforts to support the pub and brewing industry during this difficult time.

Alex Metcalfe, CAMRA’s Learn & Discover Manager said: “It’s fantastic to have these two new pieces of content from the very talented James Finch and Cath Potter. Both provide a solid introduction to the wonderful world of cider and perry – how to taste different styles and history on women in cider. We will continue to provide our members with new educational materials every week, which we hope will deepen their understanding and appreciation of their favourite drinks, particularly in lockdown when we are all missing the comfort of our local pub.”

To find out more, visit: https://camra.org.uk/learn-discover/

