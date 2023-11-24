Leeds Pub Reopens Following £210,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Black Lion on Broad Lane, Bramley, Leeds, re-opened on Thursday 16th November following a major investment of £210,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete internal and exterior transformation to give it a new look with fresh décor, to appeal to all of the local community.

Outside, the beer garden has been redeveloped, which includes new lighting and seating to ensure use all year round.

Operator of The Black Lion, Collett Holmes said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Black Lion provides a wide range of drink offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, as well as a full sports package of Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Horse Racing. Customers can also expect to enjoy regular weekend entertainment, such as Karaoke and DJ nights. Operator, Collett, is keen to support local causes, including the local foodbank and will be initially aiming to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at The Black Lion.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Black Lion looks fantastic – the team have worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Collett, every success for the future in making the Black Lion a fantastic hub of the community”.