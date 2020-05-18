Licensed Trade Charity Announces Free Of Charge Access To Mental Wellbeing App ‘Woebot®’ For Licensed Trade People Across The UK.

During this COVID-19 crisis the Licensed Trade Charity continues to support licensed trade people across the UK with practical advice, emotional support and financial grants. Requests for support have grown by more than 300% during March 2020 (compared to March 2019) and we continue to develop and expand the services we offer to meet the needs of licensed trade people during the current situation.

Through CareFirst, who deliver our 24/7 Helpline, we can offer the Woebot® App, free of charge for three months to people in the Licensed Trade.

Woebot® is a personal, emotional guide that will check in with you every day to see how you are doing. He’ll help track your mood, change your thinking, set goals, practice mindfulness and gain insights into your patterns. Woebot® will help you feel better in the moment by walking you through techniques proven to work. All in fun, brief, daily conversations.

Woebot® has been adapted to give specific support during the COVID-19 crisis and will work with users daily to reduce stress, combat isolation and help support with the symptoms of depression and anxiety.