Chocolate Ravioli with Mince Pie Filling and Chocolate Sauce

Vegan
Serves 4
Preparation: 15 mins
Cooking: 1 hour 20 mins (incudes resting time for pasta)
For the Christmas Mince Pie Filling:
50ml apple juice
50g soft brown sugar
25ml orange juice
1 orange, zest only
50g raisins
50g sultanas
50g mixed peel
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
For the pasta:
100g semolina
100g plain white flour
10g cocoa powder
10g sugar
100ml (approx.) water
For the chocolate sauce:
25g coconut oil
50g non-dairy milk
50g maple syrup
30g cocoa powder
For the raspberry coulis:
150g raspberries
25g icing sugar
To garnish:
1 tbsp pistachios, chopped
Method:
To make the mince pie filling:
- Add all the ingredients to a pan and cook over a low heat until the mixture is syrupy and the fruits have soaked up the liquid. Set aside to cool.
For the pasta:
- Put the semolina, flour, cocoa and sugar in a food processor and pulse to mix. Continue to pulse, adding water a little at a time, until the mixture resembles loose breadcrumbs.
- Tip the ‘breadcrumbs’ onto a worktop and finish bringing the dough together by hand. Flatten the dough slightly, wrap in cling film and rest in the fridge for an hour.
To make the ravioli:
- Once rested, roll out the pasta dough on a floured surface until roughly the thickness of a penny. Cut into 16 even squares.
- Place a little of the filling onto the middle of a pasta square, and place another piece on top. Press around the filling with the side of your thumbs to create a seal, ensuring no air is trapped. Trim the pasta with a knife if it has lost its square shape. Repeat until you have 8 ravioli.
For the chocolate sauce:
- Add the coconut oil, non-dairy milk and maple syrup to a small pan and bring to a simmer over a medium heat while whisking. Reduce the heat to low and gradually whisk in the cocoa. Remove from the heat and set aside.
To make the coulis:
- Simply blend the raspberries and sugar in a food processor and pass through a sieve to remove the raspberry pips. Set aside.
To assemble:
- Cook the ravioli in a large saucepan of boiling water for 4 minutes. You may need to do this in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan. Drain.
- Serve two ravioli per person, drizzled with the sauces and sprinkled with chopped pistachios.
Recipe courtesy of ©The Vegetarian Society. Find out more at www.vegsoc.org/cookery-school/