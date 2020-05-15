Latest:

CLH News: Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier News

All the latest news, products and developments for pubs, restaurants, hotels and the catering and hospitality industry.

Food and Drink Recipes 

Chocolate Ravioli with Mince Pie Filling and Chocolate Sauce

Admin ,
Christmas Recipes, Chocolate Ravioli with Mince Pie Filling and Chocolate Sauce

Vegan
Serves 4

Preparation: 15 mins
Cooking: 1 hour 20 mins (incudes resting time for pasta)

For the Christmas Mince Pie Filling:
50ml apple juice
50g soft brown sugar
25ml orange juice
1 orange, zest only
50g raisins
50g sultanas
50g mixed peel
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground nutmeg

For the pasta:
100g semolina
100g plain white flour
10g cocoa powder
10g sugar
100ml (approx.) water

For the chocolate sauce:
25g coconut oil
50g non-dairy milk
50g maple syrup
30g cocoa powder

For the raspberry coulis:
150g raspberries
25g icing sugar

To garnish:
1 tbsp pistachios, chopped

 

Method:

To make the mince pie filling: 

  1. Add all the ingredients to a pan and cook over a low heat until the mixture is syrupy and the fruits have soaked up the liquid. Set aside to cool.

For the pasta: 

  1. Put the semolina, flour, cocoa and sugar in a food processor and pulse to mix. Continue to pulse, adding water a little at a time, until the mixture resembles loose breadcrumbs.
  1. Tip the ‘breadcrumbs’ onto a worktop and finish bringing the dough together by hand. Flatten the dough slightly, wrap in cling film and rest in the fridge for an hour.

To make the ravioli:

  1. Once rested, roll out the pasta dough on a floured surface until roughly the thickness of a penny. Cut into 16 even squares.
  1. Place a little of the filling onto the middle of a pasta square, and place another piece on top. Press around the filling with the side of your thumbs to create a seal, ensuring no air is trapped. Trim the pasta with a knife if it has lost its square shape. Repeat until you have 8 ravioli.

For the chocolate sauce:

  1. Add the coconut oil, non-dairy milk and maple syrup to a small pan and bring to a simmer over a medium heat while whisking. Reduce the heat to low and gradually whisk in the cocoa. Remove from the heat and set aside.

To make the coulis:

  1. Simply blend the raspberries and sugar in a food processor and pass through a sieve to remove the raspberry pips. Set aside.

To assemble:

  1. Cook the ravioli in a large saucepan of boiling water for 4 minutes. You may need to do this in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan. Drain. 
  1. Serve two ravioli per person, drizzled with the sauces and sprinkled with chopped pistachios.

 

Recipe courtesy of ©The Vegetarian Society. Find out more at www.vegsoc.org/cookery-school/