RedCat Hospitality Offloads Leased Estate to Admiral Taverns in Strategic Refocus

RedCat Hospitality is set to divest its entire leased and tenanted division, comprising 21 properties, to Admiral Taverns in a move that signals a strategic pivot for the operator.

The transaction will enable RedCat, under the leadership of former Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand, to concentrate resources on its managed operations and accommodation business, which encompasses the 36-site Coaching Inn Group portfolio.

Established in 2021, RedCat initially capitalised on a surge of pub properties entering the market following the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually building a portfolio of approximately 100 venues.

The business has undergone significant restructuring over the past two years, with plans to inject up to £12 million into its remaining estate during the current financial period.

Management indicated the company would prioritise expansion of its carvery and accommodation operations following what it described as a year of significant transformation.

Recent trading figures demonstrate positive momentum, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation climbing 290% to £8.8 million in the 12 months ending 30 March 2025. Accommodation revenues advanced 8% during the same period, reflecting robust demand within the pubs-with-rooms segment.

Richard Lewis, chief executive of RedCat Hospitality, commented: “This represents the appropriate strategic direction for our organisation. RedCat’s strongest growth prospects exist within our managed operations and accommodation model, where we continue to experience consistent consumer demand.”

The acquired properties will be integrated into Admiral’s portfolio of 1,350 community-focused, wet-led establishments across the country.

Chris Jowsey, chief executive of Admiral Taverns, stated: “This quality portfolio fits well with our current estate and represents continued progress in executing our strategic objectives as we broaden our national presence and strengthen our position as the country’s premier community pub operator.”